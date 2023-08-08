| Telangana Stands First In Country In Percentage Of Mobile Devices Recovered Using Ceir Portal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:27 PM, Tue - 8 August 23

Hyderabad: Telangana State achieved first place in the country in percentage of recovery (67.98 per cent) of lost/stolen mobile devices using the CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) portal.

Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar on Tuesday congratulated nodal officer, Addl. Director General of Police, CID, Mahesh M. Bhagwat and team for consistent monitoring and helping unit level teams in achieving this feat.

The CEIR portal has been developed by Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to curb the menace of mobile theft and counterfeit mobile devices. The portal was officially launched nationwide in May 2023 and was started on pilot basis in Telangana State in April 2023.

The CEIR portal is operated in all 780 police stations of police units of Telangana State and 5,038 lost/stolen mobile devices were recovered in a span of 110 days. Of these, the last 1,000 were recovered in 16 days and handed over to complainants, a press release said.

With 5,038 mobile devices recovered and with 67.98 per cent of recovery, Telangana State stands first in the entire country in percentage of recovery of lost/stolen mobile devices using CEIR Portal, followed by Karnataka (54.20 per cent) and Andhra Pradesh (50.90 per cent).

Within Telangana State, considerable contribution was made by Cyberabad Commissionerate with 763 mobile devices, Hyderabad Commissionerate with 402 and Rachakonda Commissionerate with 398 mobile devices followed by Warangal and Nizamabad Commissionerates.

To enhance users friendliness and serve the citizens more efficiently, Telangana Police in coordination with DoT has integrated CEIR portal with TS Police Citizen Portal. As a result, citizens are encouraged to utilise this service on the TS Police Citizen Portal instead of visiting MeeSeva or police stations for reporting lost/missing mobile devices.

Data from CEIR portal of Telangana for the period between April 20 and August 07:

* No. of mobile devices blocked: 55,219

* No. of traceability reports received: 11,297

* No. of devices unblocked and handed over to rightful owners: 5,038