Hyderabad: Chillapalli’s ‘Weaverly Store’ comes up in Banjara Hills

Weaverly is special for wedding silk sarees and handloom sarees made all over the country are available here.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:33 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

Weaverly Store Grand Launch By Actress Meenakshi Chaudary at Road No.10, Banjara Hills in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Chillapalli – Weaverly opened its store in the city at Road No.10, Banjara Hills, here on Friday. Actor Meenakshi Chaudary and store director were present for the inaugural function.

Chillapalli Nageswarao and Son’s, managers of the Weaverly store, said the brand name of handloom sarees has changed over five decades. The company, which started in 1971, has Chillapalli handloom stores in Mangalagiri, Vijayawada. Today at Banjara Hills Road No. 10 also opened a show room named “Weaverly Store”.

Weaverly is special for wedding silk sarees and handloom sarees made all over the country are available here. Each state has its own weaving uniqueness and printing style and all of them are provided by Chillapalli. The store offers finest weaves in silk, cotton, organza and more at lowest possible prices, a press release said.