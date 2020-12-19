Hyderabad City Security Council meet held

Hyderabad CP participated in the programme during which an overview about HCSC and its objectives, goals and planned activities were explained to the participants

By | Published: 8:15 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC), in association with Hyderabad City Police, conducted an orientation programme at Chandrayangutta on Saturday

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar participated in the programme during which an overview about HCSC and its objectives, goals and planned activities were explained to the participants.

The members were told about the social welfare initiatives taken up by the HCSC, including the STREE programme to empower and educate women and We-Cop to train and educate children road safety and traffic rules.

The participants were explained about the Cyber Surakshak programme aimed at promoting internet safety among citizens.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .