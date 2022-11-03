Hyderabad comedian’s honest take on moonlighting is cracking up the internet

| Hyderabad Comedians Honest Take On Moonlighting Is Cracking Up The Internet

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:00 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

Hyderabad-based comedian Saikiran recently uploaded a video on Instagram justifying the practice. In his subtle-funny tone, he explained why it should not be an issue.

Hyderabad: Ever since Wipro sacked 300 of its employees for moonlighting, there have been various reactions to the concept itself. While some argued that it is outright unethical, others felt that it is something individuals do to meet their financial needs.

He says, “We are a nation of moonlighting. Our politicians have businesses. Our cricketers have government jobs. Our doctors and teachers have clinics and tuitions.”

He goes on to talk about how real estate, crypto currency, cricket betting and others are okay, but moonlighting is not. He also throws light on how CEOs also hold multiple posts in other organisations.

“Nobody cares about moonlight if the sun is shining bright. Because sunlight is dimming, moonlight is coming,” he said.

His rant has gathered a lot of attention online with people rallying behind his point of view. “Probably the best defence of moonlighting I came across. I’m adopting it,” wrote one user.

Another user requested, “Pls make a video on quiet quitting. Cos no one is quitting, we are just working according to contract hours(sic).”