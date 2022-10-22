It’s time to chuckle with stand-up comedian Abhijeet Deshpande

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:23 PM, Sat - 22 October 22

While most individuals can laugh on their own, few are able to make others laugh.

Hyderabad: Everyone may benefit from laughter, but it should also be recognised as an art form. While most individuals can laugh on their own, few are able to make others laugh. So, why wait when you have a place where you can laugh madly? Abhijeet Deshpande, a solo performer, will be performing his stand-up act this Sunday (October 23). His gags will make you laugh out loud.

In his upcoming show, ‘Bak-Bak Pande’, he is ready to entertain you with a soulful performance. The actor-cum-standup comedian made his appearances in ‘Kshanam’, ‘Shyam Singha Roy’, Hotstar’s ‘Parampara’, and Netflix series ‘She Season 2’.

The comedian-actor has performed in over 100 comedic events so far. So, be prepared for an hour of insanity. You are sure to have a great time laughing this Sunday, at Garage Moto Cafe at 7 O’clock.

Consider the benefits of attending the event, hanging out with friends, enjoying the excellent cuisine and, most importantly, having a good time with your loved ones.