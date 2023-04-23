Hyderabad: Complaint lodged against Eatela Rajender over derogatory comments against Congress party

23 April 23

File Photo: Eatela Rajender

Hyderabad: A complaint has been lodged against BJP MLA Eatela Rajender at the Osmania University police station alleging that he made derogatory comments against Congress party and its leaders.

In a complaint lodged by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, Secretary, Charan Kaushik alleged that recently while addressing a press conference, the BJP leader made derogatory comments against TPCC president and MP A Revanth Reddy.

The TPCC Secretary said that Eatela Rajender made such comments even without having any valid proofs. The OU police said the facts in the complaint are being verified and necessary action will be taken.