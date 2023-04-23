CM KCR asks Chief Secretary to assess rain damage in districts

Since Friday night, unseasonal rains accompanied with thunderstorms and strong winds lashed several areas in the State.

23 April 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday directed Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari to initiate measures for assessing the damage caused by unseasonal rains at many places, especially Choppadandi and Karimnagar rural mandals.

He directed the Chief Secretary to speak to the District Collectors on the crop damage suffered by farmers due to unseasonal rains and to prepare reports on the same so that further action could be taken.

Since Friday night, unseasonal rains accompanied with thunderstorms and strong winds lashed several areas in the State. At many places, the harvested crop put up for drying by the farmers got soaked.

Several mango orchards were damaged in Siddipet, Medak and other neighbouring areas due to the hailstorm on Saturday afternoon. The paddy heaps brought to the markets by farmers at Husnabad was damaged even as the ryots tried to cover the crop with tarpaulin covers.

The paddy fields, which were ready for harvest in many mandals like Kuruvi, Sirolu, Chinna Guduru, Marimeda and Dantalapally in Mahabubabad district too were damaged due to rains and hailstorm.

A poultry farm at Errakunta tanda of Thorur mandal in the district collapsed and 20 sheep died after lightning struck at Govindaram in Bheemaram mandal in Jagtial district.