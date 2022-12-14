Hyderabad: Congress party workers lay siege to ICCC building, detained

The Telangana Congress had planned to hold a demonstration on Wednesday against the raids.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:59 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

Hyderabad: A group of Congress party workers were detained when they tried to lay siege to police command and control centre at Banjara Hills in protest against the raids on the office of Congress poll strategist Sunil Konugolu on Tuesday night.

However, several key leaders of the party were placed under house arrest.

A few of the leaders tried to reach the CCC building and were arrested at different places. However a few did manage to reach CCC building where they were taken into preventive custody and shifted to Goshamahal police stadium.

Police presence near the Command and Control office was increased.