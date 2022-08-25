Raja Singh detained: Supporters protest in Hyderabad

Published Date - 07:02 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

Hyderabad: Protests were reported at a few places in the city after Goshamahal legislator T Raja Singh was detained under the PD Act by the City police and lodged in the Central Prison at Cherlapally on Thursday.

Followers of the legislator came in a rally from the State BJP office to MJ Market junction and burned an effigy. The followers shouted anti-TRS slogans too, after which the police dispersed the protestors from the spot.

In Begum Bazaar, shopkeepers closed their establishments following the developments. In interior areas of Mangalhat and Dhoolpet, groups of youngsters moved around raising slogans in support of the legislator.

Meanwhile, security was tightened in Mangalhat, Dhoolpet, Jummerat Bazaar, Kulsumpura, Begum Bazaar and Afzalgunj areas, which fall under the Goshamahal assembly constituency represented by Raja Singh.

“We are taking all extra measures to ensure peace in the area. A close watch is being maintained on all local developments,” DCP (West) Joel Davis said.