Hyderabad constable dismissed from service on extortion charges

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:51 PM, Wed - 20 April 22

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand on Wednesday dismissed a constable, Akash Bhatt, working at the Bowenpally police station, following a departmental inquiry.

On April 15, while patrolling, the constable had spotted one G Praveen Kumar and his female friend near the Bowenpally Dairy farm and confronted them when they were in conversation. Bhatt abused Praveen Kumar and demanded money from them. He initially collected Rs.15, 000 and asked them to leave after taking their mobile phone numbers.

Later, Bhatt continued to harass them over phone and demanded more money and again took another Rs.15,000. On receiving a complaint from the victims, the Bowenpally police booked a case against the constable and arrested him.

He was dismissed from service with immediate effect as his act amounted to moral turpitude in a disciplined force, officials said.

