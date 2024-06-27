Constable held for sexually assaulting minor girl in Hyderabad

The constable was threatening the victim by showing the nude videos and photographs and sexually assaulting her, say police officials

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 June 2024, 04:29 PM

Hyderabad: A police constable who was allegedly blackmailing and sexually assaulting a minor girl was taken into custody by the Rajendranagar police on Thursday.

Pradeep, a 2020 batch constable working at a police station in Shamshabad, met the girl two years ago. He befriended the girl and shot her nude videos using his mobile phone.

“The constable was threatening the victim by showing the nude videos and photographs and sexually assaulting her. On a complaint, a case is registered and investigation is on,” said an official of Rajendranagar police station.

The constable previously worked in Kukatpally and Rajendranagar police stations in Cyberabad. Similar complaints were also made against him in the past.

The police seized the mobile phone of the constable.