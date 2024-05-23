Hyderabad: Construction worker arrested in Sultan Bazaar for sexual assault on minor girl

The man Madha Hari Krishna, (27), a resident of Nalgonda district kidnapped a minor girl from Sultan Bazar metro station and took her to Vijayawada and married her.
Hyderabad: The Sultan Bazaar police on Thursday arrested a construction worker for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl.
The man Madha Hari Krishna, (27), a resident of Nalgonda district kidnapped a minor girl from Sultan Bazar metro station and took her to Vijayawada and married her. He then sexually assaulted the girl at a lodge, Sultan Bazar Inspector S Srinivasa Chary said.
On a complaint, the police had registered a case under various Sections of IPC and POCSO Act. He was arrested and remanded.