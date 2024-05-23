| Hyderabad Construction Worker Arrested In Sultan Bazaar For Sexual Assault On Minor Girl

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 May 2024, 08:02 PM

Hyderabad: The Sultan Bazaar police on Thursday arrested a construction worker for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The man Madha Hari Krishna, (27), a resident of Nalgonda district kidnapped a minor girl from Sultan Bazar metro station and took her to Vijayawada and married her. He then sexually assaulted the girl at a lodge, Sultan Bazar Inspector S Srinivasa Chary said.

On a complaint, the police had registered a case under various Sections of IPC and POCSO Act. He was arrested and remanded.