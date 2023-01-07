Hyderabad Cops arrest four for harassing girl students

Ghatkesar police arrested four persons who were allegedly harassing girl students of a private college by sending abusive and vulgar messages.

The arrested persons were identified as Choppara Laxmi Ganesh (19) and Meda Pradeep (19), of Guntur and Balam Sathish (20) and Chavala Durga Prasad (19) of Vijayawada.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner, DS Chauhan said the four persons had collected the phone numbers of the victim girls, who are students of a college at Ghatkesar, and added the numbers in different WhatsApp groups. The phone numbers were obtained by them from Facebook and Instagram profile of the victims

“Ganesh and his three friends were regularly sending abusive messages in the WhatsApp groups and harassing the girl. On a complaint, a case was booked and all the four arrested,” said Chauhan.

The police are enquiring if the four suspects were previously involved in other cases.