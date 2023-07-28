Hyderabad: Cops arrest man for posing as Assistant District Judge

Police also nabbed another man who acted as his gun man, and recovered a pistol, five live rounds and two magazines

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:26 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team along with the Uppal police nabbed a man on charges of cheating people posing as an Assistant District Judge along with his gun man, and recovered a pistol, five live rounds and two magazines, on Friday.

The arrested persons are N.Narender (31), a realtor from Ramanthapur, who was previously involved in nine similar cases and Ch.Madhu Sudhan Reddy (41), an ex-serviceman from Jodimetla.

Police said Narender, who is a graduate, decided to commit property offences for easy money and was involved in several cases between 2014 to 2016 in Hyderabad, Karimnagar and Cyberabad, and was jailed. He was also detained under the Preventive Detention Act in 2017 and was released from the jail in 2018.

“After being released from the prison, he went to Khammam posing as Administrator –General and official trustee, State of Telangana, Assistant District Judge and cheated people by collecting money by promising to clear land disputes,” said a senior police official. In this regard a case was registered at Khammam Rural police station and he was jailed too.

After release from jail, he came to Hyderabad and met one Santhosh, a web designer from Ameerpet with whose help, he created fake profile as Additional Civil Judge at High Court of Telangana and started cheating people. He met the complainant G.Somi Reddy from Vanasthalipuram in 2021 and took Rs.10 lakh promising to clear his land mutation issue, but failed to do so.

“Neither did he settle the land issue nor did he return the money. Further, he also appointed an ex-serviceman as a personal gunman and continued doing land settlements in Hyderabad and its surroundings,” the official said.

Based on information, the police team nabbed the duo and seized the weapons.