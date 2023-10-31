Hyderabad: Inter student ends life due to pressure at college

For last few weeks, the boy slipped into depression allegedly due to the pressure at the college to study and score good marks

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

Hyderabad: An intermediate student died by suicide at his house in Meerpet on Monday night.

According to the police, M Vaibhav (16), a resident of Meerpet was pursuing his intermediate first year course from a corporate college at Chaitanyapuri. For last few weeks, the boy slipped into depression allegedly due to the pressure at the college to study and score good marks.

On Tuesday morning, Vaibhav hanged himself to the ceiling fan in the house. On noticing him hanging, the family members shifted him to a private hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

In note purportedly written by Vaibhav and left at the house, he held the principal and vice principal of the college responsible for his death, said Meerpet Inspector, K Kiran Kumar.

A case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of IPC is registered against the college management and further investigation is on, he added.