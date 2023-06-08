Hyderabad: Cops arrest two persons for blackmailing girl with her nude videos

The victim, from Hyderabad, was introduced to one man Purnesh Yadav, who is pursuing his B.Tech course from a college in Chennai, through Instagram seven months ago.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:16 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Narayanguda police arrested two persons who had allegedly blackmailed a girl student after taking her nude videos.

According to the police, the victim was introduced to one man Purnesh Yadav, who is pursuing his B.Tech course from a college in Chennai, through Instagram seven months ago. Last month, Purnesh asked the girl money as he needed it for some work.

As the victim did not have money, she in turn asked her friend Aslam for it. “Aslam told he too did not have money and convinced the victim girl to spend private moments with one Sai Charan who would pay her money. Both of them went to an OYO room at Narayanguda where in presence of Sai Charan, the man Aslam recorded a nude video of the girl and sent it to her friend Purnesh and also to her WhatsApp number,” said Narayanguda Inspector, M Guru Shiva.

The victim who got afraid over the developments approached the police who registered a case. The Hyderabad police arrested Aslam and Sai Charan and seized the mobile phone.