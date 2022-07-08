Hyderabad: Elderly man falls to death in elevator pit

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:46 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Hyderabad: An elderly man died after he reportedly fell into an elevator pit at Ramkote in Narayanguda on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Kamal Bakthawar (60) from Pune, who had come to the city to attend the house warming ceremony of his daughter and was staying with relatives at the Jain Bhavan in Ramkote.

He went missing from the Jain Bhavan since afternoon and relatives, unable to find him, lodged a missing complaint with the police. He was later found dead in the elevator pit in the night.

He is suspected to have fallen into the pit from the third floor of the building when he opened the elevator door, when the lift had still not arrived.

The Narayanguda police are investigating.