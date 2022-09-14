Markets in Hyderabad to get modern makeover

By Nabinder Bommala Published: Updated On - 10:41 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

Five such facilities proposed by GHMC are in various stages of completion

Hyderabad: Promising much-needed relief to street vendors and their customers, five modern markets proposed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) are under various stages of implementation.

Apart from providing a decent space for street vendors to run their businesses, these modern markets when completed will also enhance the safety of customers as three modern markets are being built by demolishing the existing ones that are in dilapidated condition.

Presently, construction is underway for the modern market at Narayanguda with an estimated budget of Rs 4 crore, and the facility taking shape on 757.89 square yards will have 54 shops.

Meanwhile, administrative sanction has been accorded for two more markets, one in Ameerpet at a cost of Rs 13.2 crore, and another in Punjagutta at a cost of Rs 6.7 crore. Two more markets, one opposite Prasads Multiplex near NTR Marg and another at Chilkalguda have also been proposed.

Illumination, platforms to display vegetables, adequate place for vendors to sit in front of their stalls, bulbs, fans, and parking space are the common facilities that all these new markets will have.

The markets that will be built in Punjagutta, Narayanguda, and Ameerpet will be four-storied structures and have a cellar and stilt floor to be used exclusively to park vehicles. The Ameerpet market is spread over 1,174 square yards and will have 82 shops in addition to two rooms for office use. The Punjagutta Modern Market on 801 square yards will have 45 shops and two rooms for office use.

These new modern markets once completed will provide the street vendors and customers relief from summer heat and rain. Presently, vegetables, meat and other products sold in the markets are exposed to dust and flies and the new facilities will rid of these issues and ensure improved cleanliness and hygiene, said GHMC officials.

The issues of traffic on road stretches leading to these markets will be addressed given the provision of dedicated parking areas, officials said.