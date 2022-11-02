Hyderabad: Rs 1.27 crore unaccounted cash seized by Task Force

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:18 PM, Wed - 2 November 22

(Representational image).

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (central) team caught three persons and seized Rs. 1.27 crore unaccounted amount from them on Tuesday night.

Acting on a tip off, a team led by sub inspector S Sai Kiran caught three persons Manne Srinivas (53), C Vishwanath Chetty (45) and K Phani Kumar at Narayanguda on Tuesday night.

“Phani Kumar works as a collection agent for Srinivas. He took Rs. 70 lakh from Srinivas and the remaining Rs. 57 lakh from Vishwanath and was on way to hand it over to an unknown person at Kavadiguda. On information, he was caught at Narayanguda while he was on way to Kavadiguda on a scooter,” said sub inspector, S Sai Kiran.

The three persons could not show any documents in support of the sources of the amount.

The amount was seized and handed over along with the three persons to Narayanguda police who booked a case.