Hyderabad: Cops arrest two property offenders, valuables worth Rs 10 lakh seized

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:36 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Vanasthalipuram police arrested two property offenders who were allegedly involved in robbery cases and seized property worth Rs 10 lakh from them.

The arrested persons are Nelapudi Suresh Kumar (31), and Paramjit Singh (43).

According to the police, the two persons entered into a house at Sachivalyanagar, Vanasthalipuram and took away gold ornaments and Rs 1.10 lakh in cash after threatening a woman occupant in the house.

On a complaint, the police registered a case and identified the two persons and arrested them. Both the persons were produced before the court and remanded.

