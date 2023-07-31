Rachakonda SOT raids Hookah parlour, 25 held

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:06 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team (Maheshwaram) raided a hookah parlour at Errakunta and caught 25 persons on Sunday night.

Acting on a tip off, the team raided ‘Chill On’, hookah parlour at Madina Bazaar building, Errakunta and found the owner Syed Farhan (27) was violating the rules and was operating the parlour.

The police seized 28 mobile phones, hookah flavors, pots and cash from the premises.

The persons along with the property were handed over to Balapur police station for further action.