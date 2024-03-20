Hyderabad cops bust cricket betting racket, arrest three

The police seized Rs. 1.50 lakh cash, two laptops and five mobile phones

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 March 2024, 10:00 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police busted cricket betting racket on Tuesday and arrested three persons. The police seized Rs. 1.50 lakh cash, two laptops and five mobile phones.

The arrested persons are B Uday Simha Reddy (40), Md Faheemuddin (27) and M Bhanu Prasad (29).

According to the police, Uday, Faheem and Bhanu who are residents of Dilsukhnagar were organizing online betting illegally and collecting money from the punters through online modes.

On receiving information, the police caught them when they were accepting betting amount for the on-going Legends Cricket Trophy 2024.