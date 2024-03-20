Hyderabad police raid five godowns, seize mangoes ripened with chemicals

The raids were conducted at Habeebnagar, Bhavaninagar, Chaderghat, Afzalgunj and Sultan Bazaar in the city.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 March 2024, 07:00 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police along with the GHMC food safety officials raided five godowns where mangoes where allegedly ripened using chemicals and seized huge quantity of mangoes and fruit ripening agents.

The raids were conducted at Habeebnagar, Bhavaninagar, Chaderghat, Afzalgunj and Sultan Bazaar in the city.

Also Read Sangareddy: Hotel sealed in Zaheerabad after 18 take ill

According to the DCP (Task Force) S Rashmi Perumal, the fruit traders were using carbide powder and ethylene sachets to ripen the mangoes at their godowns.

“The traders were using illegal methods to store and ripen the fruits. The practice is dangerous to humans and could cause serious effects to public health like respiratory and skin ailments,” said the official.

The police appealed to the public to inform about such illegal activities on Dial 100 or 87126-60703.