Hyderabad cops create Green channel for transportation of live organ

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad and Cyberabad traffic police facilitated the transportation of a human organ by arranging a green channel for an ambulance on Saturday.

An ambulance carrying a pair of lungs started from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad and reached the KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad covering a distance of 36.8 kilometers in 31 minutes.

The efforts of the Hyderabad and Cyberabad Traffic Police in the transportation of the live organ were applauded by the management of KIMS Hospital. This year, the traffic police have so far facilitated organ transport 24 times.