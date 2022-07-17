Hyderabad cops create green channel to transport live organs

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:48 PM, Sun - 17 July 22

Hyderabad: The traffic police on Sunday facilitated the transportation of live organs in the city by arranging a green channel for the ambulances.

In the first case, the police facilitated a medical team with transportation of a heart from Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar to Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills. The distance of 21 km was covered in 23 minutes by the ambulance.

In another case, the police facilitated an ambulance transporting lungs from Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar to KIMS Hospital, Begumpet cover a distance of 18 km within 23 minutes.

The hospital managements thanked the traffic police for their help.