He was reportedly depressed over family problems

By | Published: 1:30 am

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old construction worker, who allegedly attempted to commit suicide by hanging at Kothaguda village in Kandukur mandal, was rescued by the patrolmen of Kandukur police who were alerted by locals on Wednesday. He was reportedly depressed over family problems.

