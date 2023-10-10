Hyderabad: Cops nab four persons, unaccounted cash worth Rs 3.35 crore seized

Banjara Hills police apart from cash, also seized a currency counting machines and mobile phones from them

07:50 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police along with the Commissioner’s Task Force sleuths caught four persons who were carrying a huge amount of unaccounted cash and seized Rs 3.35 crore from them on Tuesday.

According to the police, the four persons – C Hanumantha Reddy (48), B Prabhakar (32) M Sriramulu Reddy (41) and M Uday Kumar Reddy (23) had collected the cash from various places and were waiting at Aurora colony Banjara Hills Road. No 3 when they were caught on Tuesday afternoon.

“Hanumantha had collected the cash from different persons in Begum Bazaar, Nampally, Goshamahal and Jubilee Hills in the morning and headed to Banjara Hills to hand it over to some persons. On information a team of Banjara Hills police and Task Force caught them. The investigation is further going on,” said DCP (west) Joel Davis adding for every crore, Hanumantha collected a commission of Rs. 25,000.

