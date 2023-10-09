Hyderabad: Man held for raping and cheating woman

The suspect A.Chinna Babu (28) from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh befriended the 26-year-old woman working in the same office a year ago, according to police officials.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:44 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Hyderabad: The SR Nagar police on Monday arrested a man on charges of impregnating and cheating a woman after promising to marry her.

Chinna Babu promised to marry her and allegedly raped her several times. Recently, the woman realized that she was pregnant and asked him marry her. After that, Chinna Babu started avoiding her and kept postponing the matter, police said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, a case of rape and cheating was booked and he was arrested.