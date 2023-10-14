Hyderabad: Cops nab five persons, huge amount of unaccounted cash seized

05:50 PM, Sat - 14 October 23

Hyderabad: The Medchal police caught five persons at different places during vehicle checking on Saturday for allegedly carrying unaccounted money and gold. The police seized huge amount of cash and gold ornaments from them.

On a tip off, the police caught a businessman, B Nagender, a resident of LB Nagar near the Vivekananda statue and found he was carrying Rs 35 lakh in cash along with him. As he failed to show documents in support of the cash, the police seized the amount.

In another instance, the police caught Adireddy Narsimha Reddy, a resident of YSR district in A.P., while he was carrying cash of Rs 13 lakh with him. The amount was seized from as he could not produce any documents.

At Medchal market, the police seized Rs 5.68 lakh and 180 grams of gold ornaments from a person as he could not produce any proof of ownership. The police also seized Rs 60,000 and Rs 62,900 from two more persons during vehicle checking.

