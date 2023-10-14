Hyderabad: Cops seize unaccounted cash of Rs 49.97 lakh from two persons

Narayanguda police booked a case of rash and negligent driving against two persons who hit the motorcycle of Task Force sub inspector when the latter tried to stop them

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:03 PM, Sat - 14 October 23

Hyderabad: The Narayanguda police booked a case of rash and negligent driving against two persons who hit the motorcycle of Task Force sub inspector when the latter tried to stop them on Friday.

The two persons, Mohd Ateeq Ahmed and Kazik Malik were going on an Activa when a team of Task Force (North) tried to stop them on suspicion that they were carrying cash. The duo instead of stopping their vehicle, took a ‘u’ turn and started driving on the wrong side to escape the police.

A Task Force sub inspector and a constable chased them on their bike and tried to stop them. In the melee, the Activa and the bike collided and all the four persons fell on the road and sustained injuries.

On checking, the police found the two persons were carrying cash of Rs. 49.97 lakh with them and tried to escape the police checking. As both of them failed to show documentary proof about the source of the amount, the police seized the amount, said Narayanguda Inspector, U Chandrasekhar.