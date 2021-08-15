Hyderabad: Corporator arrested for attacking Deputy Mayor

Police said Pavan Kumar, a corporator from Ward No 10, along with his supporters had on Thursday barged into a meeting venue at RN Reddy Nagar and allegedly attacked Deputy Mayor T Vikram Reddy

Hyderabad: The Meerpet police arrested Badangpet corporator M Pavan Kumar in connection with a criminal case on Friday.

Police said Pavan Kumar, a corporator from Ward No 10, along with his supporters had on Thursday barged into a meeting venue at RN Reddy Nagar and allegedly attacked Deputy Mayor T Vikram Reddy and other corporators with sticks.

Following a complaint from another corporator, the Meerpet police booked a case and arrested Pavan Kumar.

