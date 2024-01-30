Hyderabad: Woman ends life by consuming sanitizer in salon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 January 2024, 09:13 PM

Hyderabad: A woman died by suicide by consuming what is suspected to be sanitizer, allegedly due to sexual harassment from her employer at a salon in Teacher’s Colony in Meerpet on Tuesday.

The woman Divya (18), a native of Devarakonda, was working at the salon run by one Murali for the past some days. Police sources said Divya was upset over Murali’s harassment at the workplace for the past some days.

On Tuesday, Murali allegedly made sexual advances towards Divya in a room in the salon. However, she escaped from him and raised an alarm. Fearing consequences, Murali fled from the spot.

Following this, Divya died by consuming sanitiser available in the salon.

Meerpet police have registered a case took up investigation.