Hyderabad: Interstate drug racket busted, heroin and MDMA seized

The gang was smuggling heroin and MDMA (popularly known as Ecstacy or Molly), from Rajasthan to Hyderabad and selling to consumers.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 January 2024, 05:08 PM

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team (SOT) from LB Nagar zone along with Meerpet police busted an interstate drug peddling gang and arrested four persons on Friday.

The gang was smuggling heroin and MDMA (popularly known as Ecstacy or Molly), from Rajasthan to Hyderabad and selling to consumers. Officials seized 150.3 grams of heroin, 32.1 grams of MDMA drug, cash and other material.

The arrested persons are Narendra Bishnoi (20), Praveen Bishnoi (23), Hema Ram (18) and P.Devasi (31), all residents of Meerpet and natives of Rajasthan. The main peddler and source, both from Rajasthan are absconding.

According to the police, the gang members are close friends and addicted to consuming psychotropic substance. Initially, they procured drugs for their self-consumption, but eventually, started to sell it to other consumers for the want of easy money.

“They came in contact with a drug peddler in Rajasthan and started procuring Heroin at low rate between Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 per gram and MDMA for Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000 per gram. They sold it to other consumers in their contact for Rs 10,000 and Rs 12, 000,” said G.Sudheer Babu, Police Commissioner, Rachakonda.

The group smuggled the drugs from Rajasthan to Hyderabad by concealing them in clothes and traveled in private buses, he added.

Following a tip-off, the police nabbed the gang at Almasguda in Meerpet and seized the drugs from them.

The main drug peddler and source were not available for examination. Efforts are on to nab them and identify other consumers.