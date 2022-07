Hyderabad: Couple found dead on railway tracks at Ghatkesar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:45 PM, Fri - 1 July 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A couple, suspected to be newly married, was found dead on the railway tracks at Ghatkesar on the city outskirts on Friday. They are suspected to have died by suicide.

Sources said the bodies of the victims, who are yet to be identified, were found by local residents who informed the Government Railway Police and the Ghatkesar police.

Officials said efforts were on to identify the victims. The bodies were shifted to hospital for autopsy.