Hyderabad: Court slaps D-Mart with Rs 1,500 penalty for charging for carry bag

D-Mart charged Rs 3.50 for the carry bag with their own logo, which Naresh claimed was an unfair trade practice that must be compensated.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:42 PM, Fri - 5 May 23

Hyderabad: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered D-Mart to pay Rs 1,500 in compensation for selling a carry bag with its logo. The verdict came after Pakolu Naresh, a resident of Sanath Nagar, filed a complaint against D-Mart for charging him for a carry bag with the company’s mark printed on it.

According to Naresh’s complaint, a carry bag with no logo printed on it can be charged but not one with the Company’s mark printed on it. D-Mart charged Rs 3.50 for the carry bag with their own logo, which Naresh claimed was an unfair trade practice that must be compensated.

The court noted that the carry bag bore a large, prominent logo, as well as the precise locations of all its branches and the MRP of Rs 5 inclusive of all taxes. The court stated that it was clear from the exhibit that D-Mart imposed a price for the carry bag with its logo printed on it and purposefully sold it to its customers to carry the goods that they had purchased in their stores, as well as using it unauthorised as a medium of advertisement.

In response to the court’s verdict, D-Mart has been ordered to pay Rs 500 towards compensation for the hardship caused and Rs 1,000 towards costs of litigation within 45 days of this order.