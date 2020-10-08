Hyderabad CP asks women cops to improve professional skills

Addressing around 200 women police personnel of different ranks, Anjani Kumar advised them to improve their professional skills and knowledge.

By | Published: 6:58 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar asked the women police officers working in the city to strive hard to enhance the image of the Hyderabad police. Addressing around 200 women police personnel of different ranks, Anjani Kumar advised them to improve their professional skills and knowledge.

“Only Telangana is providing 30 per cent reservation for women in the police department in the whole country. There is no difference between men and women in our department and all are treated equally. So all should collectively work for the safety and security of the citizens,” he said. The Commissioner said that newly recruited women constables will be joining duties at the police stations soon and the seniors should guide them.

