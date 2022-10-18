Hyderabad CP felicitates police personnel for good work

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:20 PM, Tue - 18 October 22

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand awarded appreciation certificates and cash rewards to police personnel

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand awarded appreciation certificates and cash rewards to police personnel who responded swiftly and arrested the offenders involved in chain and mobile snatching.

In the first incident, a person snatched a gold chain from a woman who was standing in front of a petrol bunk near Sangeeth cross road, Secunderabad. The Gopalapuram PS team – Inspector B. Sai Eashwar Goud, Additional Inspector, B. Kotaiah, and Detective sub inspector, R. Pandu Raju, constables Kamalakar and K.Dhanraj took up investigation and apprehended the suspect.

Also Read Hyderabad Police to become elite unit in country: CV Anand

In the other case, the Sultan Bazar police personnel arrested two persons on the charge of snatching mobile from a pedestrian. Sub inspector J.Srikanth Reddy and constables Rakesh Kumar, Narender Kumar and Afroz probed the case and nabbed the suspect within four hours.

The Police Commissioner also felicitated Inspectors Raju Naik, Sattaiah and sub inspectors Suresh Reddy and Niranjan and constable Venu Yadav of Saifabad police station, Inspector Khaleel Pasha and Begumpet police sub inspector Anusha and Ramgopalpet constableShahgufta who played a key role in averting a communal tension by tracing the antecedents, address and other details of the mentally retarded women who vandalized idols at Chintalmet. In a span of four hours, the teams worked in mission mode and presented the facts.