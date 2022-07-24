Hyderabad Police to become elite unit in country: CV Anand

C V Anand visits to Command and Control Center in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand on Saturday visited the Command and Control Centre at Banjara Hills along with officials of various departments and agencies involved in executing the project.

Anand said the Hyderabad City Police were inching towards becoming an elite unit in the country with its upcoming technology fusion centre in Banjara Hills getting ready to be inaugurated very soon by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

During the visit, he discussed the work with officials of the Roads and Buildings Department, TRANSCO, GHMC, Builders Pallamjee – Vallabjee and Larson & Tourbo.

In a brief interaction with senior officials at the site, he assigned different tasks to each officer with each floor of the building to be under the charge of a senior officer. He instructed officers, contractors to work in tandem and complete the works soon.

The centre will help in networking the functioning of various units of the police under a single roof. The Command and Control Centre will a network of over 9.25 lakh cameras installed across the State and help the police with advanced monitoring.