Hyderabad CP holds meeting with Task Force teams

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:15 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand held a meeting with the five teams of the Commissioner’s Task Force on Friday. He analyzed the performance of the teams and checked the number of cases detected, raids conducted and seizures done in the last seven months.

The Commissioner also set guidelines and protocols to be followed by the teams during major festivals, processions and emphasized on strategic strides to be initiated to keep the city safe from antisocial elements.

Anand appreciated the teams and said the teams were able to detect 1,020 cases and arrested 2,087 persons. “Focus on enhancing operational tactics to intervene in the end-to-end supply chain and apprehend drug peddlers, transporters, suppliers and cultivators,” he said while reiterating the tough stance of the State government on the drugs menace.

The officials were also asked to keep a watch on rowdy sheeters. Bandobast arrangements for forthcoming Ganesh festival was also discussed.

The Commissioner, who appreciated the good work done by the teams, also rewarded the men who did exemplary work.