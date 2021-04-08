Hyderabad CP reviews law and order situation

The Commissioner during the meeting emphasised the functioning of the surveillance cameras installed in various strategic locations across the city.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar held a video conference with all the zonal officers to review the law and order situation in the city, here on Wednesday.

The Commissioner during the meeting emphasised the functioning of the surveillance cameras installed in various strategic locations across the city. “We are able to solve many sensational cases only because of these surveillance cameras, hence we are focusing on installations of new CCTV cameras under all police stations in the commissionerate limits,” he told the officers.

Anjani Kumar also discussed invoking of Preventive Detention Act against criminals, analysis of crimes, attention diversion crimes, quality of investigation in cases, the conviction in cases and the sooner disposal of pending cases among others. Deputy Commissioners of Police from all the five zones and other senior officers from the commissionerate attended the video conference.