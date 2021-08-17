Hyderabad CP stresses policing with social touch

By | Published: 11:32 pm

Hyderabad: From cycle to cyber patrolling, the Hyderabad City Police have travelled a long way in ensuring security for the citizens, City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said here on Tuesday.

He was speaking at an event ‘Enforcing to Reinforcing. Police Citizen Partnership for a Better Society’ organised by the FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO). Referring to the current situation in Afghanistan, Anjani Kumar said if one wants to know the importance of police, they can look at Afghanistan where in the absence of police, there is complete chaos on the streets.

These days parents are more worried about their wards as they are using social media tools and electronic gadgets for studies and other purposes. “What we need do now is to policing with social touch and social responsibility. So we need community and police partnerships,” he said.

The Commissioner also urged FLO members to join the Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .