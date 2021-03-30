Hyderabad CP urges people to follow Covid protocols, wear masks

“The cases are increasing in the other States and we should be alert. All precautions have to be taken as was done in the previous phase so that all of remain safe,” he said

By | Published: 8:06 pm

Hyderabad: The city police are taking up awareness campaign on the need for wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar said.

Appealing people to take all prescribed precautions to contain the spread of coronavirus, he said, “the cases are increasing in the other States and we should be alert. All precautions have to be taken as was done in the previous phase so that all of remain safe.”

Meanwhile, the city police started booking cases against persons who were found violating the face mask rule. The police teams carried out checks and those found moving around without face mask were booked as petty cases.

Surprise checks were conducted by the police at various places including Koti, Inderbagh, Sultan Bazaar, Nampally, Charminar, Abid Road, Secunderabad, Malakpet, Mehdipatnam among other places.

“The special drive was conducted following the orders of higher officers and cases were booked against the violators. Similarly, we are also organizing awareness programs at public places,” said an official of Sultan Bazaar police station.

The Mirchowk traffic police also organized a free mask distribution program at Salar Jung Bridge. Around 100 face mask were distributed to public including auto rickshaw drivers. Similar initiatives were also taken elsewhere in the city by the traffic and law and order police officials.

