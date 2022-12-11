Hyderabad Cricket Association elections to be held on Jan 10

Special General Body meeting of the Hyderabad Cricket Association, decided to hold the elections for the association on January 10.

Hyderabad: The Special General Body meeting of the Hyderabad Cricket Association, attended by over 160 club secretaries, decided to hold the elections for the association on January 10.

The meeting was held outside the gates of the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal and the attended secretaries said that they were not allowed inside the stadium on the orders of Mohammed Azharuddin.

VS Sampath Kumar, the former Chief Election Commissioner who helmed the elections last time, has been named as the Returning Officer again. Former HCA presidents N Shivlal Yadav, Arshad Ayub and G Vinod hit out at the former Indian captain Azhar saying that he ordered the security at the Stadium to not let them in for the meeting.

“We are not allowed to enter the stadium for the Special General Body meeting today. It is very sad state of affairs. We built this stadium and we are denied the entry today. The term of Azhar as the HCA president is over but he is still running the show. He should have quit. We association members will have to save the HCA. We have decided to conduct the elections on January 10. VS Sampath Kumar has been appointed as the Returning Officer,” informed G Vinod.