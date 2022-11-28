Conduct HCA elections immediately, say former presidents

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:21 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

Hyderabad: Former Hyderabad Cricket Association members, including the ex-presidents N Shivlal Yadav, Arshad Ayub and G Vinod said the term of Mohammed Azharuddin has ended on September 3 and elections for the new body must be conducted soon.

Speaking to media on Monday, former BCCI president and HCA chief Shivlal Yadav said the General Body Meeting must be convened as soon as possible to begin the election process.

“Azhar has stopped the General Body Meeting from happening. He has not submitted even a single report. He is running his own show in HCA,” said Shivlal Yadav.

He further said that he never met Justice (retd) Nisar Ahmad Kakru, who is the chairman of the Supreme Court-appointed Supervisory Committee, but has utmost respect for him.

Arshad Ayub, former HCA president, said that Azhar is running the show like a monarch. “His term has ended but he is still running the show. He is interfering in HCA affairs even now. The elections were supposed to happen but it didn’t till now. We met the Supervisory Committee and gave a presentation. There is no fair selection in HCA teams. There is a lot of corruption happening that is damaging the game,” he said.

Another former HCA chief G Vinod too echoed similar feelings. “We have met the four-member panel and expressed our grievances. We have conducted a meeting with former HCA club secretaries and former HCA officials and presidents. We are requesting the panel to convene AGM soon and conduct the elections. The image of the HCA has tarnished in the last three years because of Azharuddin.”

HCA former secretary Shesh Narayan said that they are going to convene a special general body meeting on December 11 at the Uppal stadium and requested the BCCI to send an observer.