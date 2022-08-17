Hyderabad cultural space Lamakaan closed until further notice

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:15 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The city’s popular cultural space, Lamakaan, is likely to stay shut for a few days. Its Instagram page on Wednesday announced that the space would be shut “until further notice.”

When reached out, the management has cleared that there has been no major problem and the development is a result of some internal issues. The management has also said that the place might be open by the next week. However, there is no clear update on the date of re-opening.

Lamaakan is a popular hang out spot for youngsters, and is known for its liberal cultural programmes. The place has also been remained shut previously for months due to the COVID-19.