Hyderabad: Cyber fraudsters dupe an elderly woman of Rs. 50,000

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:03 PM, Mon - 6 February 23

Hyderabad: Cyber fraudsters duped a woman of Rs. 50,000 on the pretext of taking her house on rent.

The victim, Sharada Devi (63), a resident of Shamshabad owns a house in Andhra Pradesh which she wanted to rent out and posted an advertisement on the OLX portal.

One person calling himself Deepak Pawar contacted the woman over phone and asked the victim to share photographs of the house. He enquired about the rent and other details. He pretended to agree to take the house on rent and offered to pay the advance amount through e-payment gateway.

“The conman told the woman that he had sent a link and asked her to click on it to get the amount of Rs. 50,000 credited in her account. When the woman clicked the link, instead of deposit, Rs. 50,000 was debited from her bank account,” said Shamshabad police.

Based on a complaint the police registered a case and are investigating.