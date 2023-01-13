Cyber fraudsters now targeting power consumers on pretext of clearing pending bills

Posing as power staff, they contact guillible people and ask them to clear pending bills by downloading an App and siphon off funds.

Published Date - 10:58 PM, Fri - 13 January 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: After siphoning off money from through various modus operandi, cyber fraudsters have now turned their attention to power bills. Recent cases in the city show that fraudsters are contacting customers posing as employees of the Electricity Board and duping them on the pretext of clearing pending bills or face power cut.

According to cybercrime officials, the fraudster initially sends a message through SMS or WhatsApp to the mobile phone of the targeted person. When the latter responds, they introduce themselves as employees of the local Electricity Board and inform that the customer has not paid electricity bills and that power supply will be disconnected later in the day or that night.

The fraudster then pressures the target, asking them to download an app which he suggests and shares a link for transaction. They then inform the victim that they will call back later, but instead siphon off the money from the bank accounts. A few cases of people losing their money to fraudsters have already been reported in the city.

In one such instance, a consumer received a badly composed message from mobile number 9531039190 stating that the ‘electricity power will be disconnected.10.30 pm because your bill not updated contact electricity office 9064579675’.

On dialling the number, a person called back and insisted on downloading an app which he suggested from Google Play Store and make payment. However, when the consumer refused to download the same but sought more details, the call was immediately disconnected.

If unsuspecting consumers downloads the link, even as he waits, the fraudster manages to gain access to their bank account login credentials through it and withdraws money, a cybercrime official said.