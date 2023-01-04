Cyber fraudsters dupe Software employee to tune of Rs 18 lakh in Hyderabad

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Cyber fraudsters duped a woman software employee from the city to the tune of Rs.18 lakh posing as Customs and CBI officials.

The woman, who is a resident of LB Nagar, received a call in December 2022, from an unidentified person claiming to be a Customs official from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and informing her they found a parcel containing psychotropic substances, with her address on it.

Police sources said the fraudster demanded money for not booking cases against her. Further, an unidentified woman posing as a CBI official asked the complainant to transfer money into her account.

Fearing consequences, the woman in ended up transferring around Rs.18 lakh in instalments to the suspects. After receiving money, they stopped responding and their mobile phones too were switched off.

Based on her complaint, the Rachakonda Cybercrime police booked a case and took up investigation. Efforts are on to identify and nab the fraudsters at the earliest.