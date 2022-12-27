Cyber fraudsters target DG Anjani Kumar

Unknown cyber fraudsters attempted to collect money by impersonating as Director General, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Anjani Kumar.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:55 PM, Tue - 27 December 22

File Photo

According to the police, the conmen had put a display profile picture of the senior police official and had sent messages on Whatsapp to some people asking them to transfer certain amount as there is some emergency.

On being alerted about it, Anjani Kumar informed the Hyderabad Cybercrime police station. The police have booked a case and are investigating.