Hyderabad: Cyber fraudsters rob journalist of Rs 49,999

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:38 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

Hyderabad: Cyber fraudsters targeted a journalist and robbed him of Rs 49,999, on pretext of linking his bank account to Pan card.

The victim Bandi Srinivas Raghuveer (53), chairman of a news channel, got a phone call from an unknown number and took the call. The caller introduced himself as an bank executive and informed that his bank account needs to be linked to Pan card.

“Believing the call to be from the bank authorities, Raghuveer opened a link sent to him through SMS. As directed by the caller, he shared an OTP he received on his mobile phone and found that an amount of Rs. 49,000 was debited,” said Punjagutta police.

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and are investigating.

